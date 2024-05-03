OG Canna Company and Slanted Taco Throw a Mexican Fiesta in Bangkok
Bangkok Gets a Cheech & Chong-Inspired Cinco De Mayo with Weed and Tacos
We are thrilled to celebrate Cinco De Mayo with our customers and the community in Bangkok,”BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Canna Company and Slanted Taco are teaming up to bring a taste of Mexico to Bangkok on Cinco De Mayo. This event will feature premium cannabis, authentic Mexican eats, and ice-cold Coronas, making it the ultimate celebration for all cannabis and Mexican food lovers.
— Benjamin Baskins
Known for its high-quality cannabis products, OG canna company is excited to partner with Slanted Taco, a popular Mexican restaurant, (located in the famous Craft Complex on Sukhumvit 23) in Bangkok, to bring a unique and fun experience to the city. They are offering Bangkok visitors a unique Cinco De Mayo combo.
On May 5th, customers who spend 555 THB or more at participating OG Canna dispensaries (Wonderland, Cloud Nine Asoke, Kush House, or Mary Jane Nana) will receive a voucher for a special munchie deal at Slanted Taco. Those who Spend 300 THB or more at Slanted Taco can snag a FREE Corona to wash down those delicious Mexican eats. Vouchers are redeemable from May 5th to May 19th.
"We are thrilled to celebrate Cinco De Mayo with our customers and the community in Bangkok," said Benjamin Baskins CEO of OG Canna Company. "We wanted to bring something different and exciting to the city, and what better way to do that than with a Mexican fiesta?”
Celebrate a Cinco De Mayo with a different twist at the OG Canna Company and Slanted Taco Mexican Fiesta in Bangkok. For more information and updates, follow Cloud Nine on social media.
IMPORTANT: You must be 20 years or older to purchase and consume cannabis products in Thailand.
Patchawan Piyamavadee (Natalie)
OG Canna Company
+66 80 005 5275
info@ogcannacompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram