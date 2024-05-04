Digital Awesome Shatters the Mold with True Cannabis Mobile App Customization

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer entered the industry with a focus on true customization.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For too long, cannabis dispensaries have been stuck with cookie-cutter mobile app solutions. Limited customization meant settling for logos, colors, and pre-built features – hardly a recipe for a standout customer experience.

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer entered the industry with a focus on true customization. They're empowering dispensaries to curate mobile experiences that reflect their brand and cater directly to their customers' needs.

With Digital Awesome custom cannabis mobile apps, dispensaries have complete control over the app's design, from icons and achievement badges to the entire user journey. They can even build upon their current loyalty programs or content to support specific business goals.

It’s important to note that this level of customization isn't static. Digital Awesome's solution is designed to evolve alongside your business. Everything is included in a monthly subscription per location, encompassing client support, regular meetings, app upgrades, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

"When we entered the cannabis tech space, we saw a gap in the market. Everyone else offered pre-built apps or high-priced, custom solutions. We've optimized our business model to provide dispensaries with a cost-effective solution that truly supports their needs, not just adds complexity." Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome shares.

Digital Awesome's cannabis mobile apps are built to be software-agnostic. They seamlessly integrate with leading cannabis software such as Treez, iHeartJane, Dutchie, Springbig, AIQ and Onfleet.

This flexibility allows dispensaries to switch between integrations without data loss and minimal disruption for their customers.

To learn more about building a custom mobile app for cannabis dispensaries, visit www.digitalawesomeapps.com.

Custom Cannabis Mobile Apps For Dispensaries