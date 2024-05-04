Submit Release
News Search

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,919 in the last 365 days.

Digital Awesome Shatters the Mold with True Cannabis Mobile App Customization

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer entered the industry with a focus on true customization.

When we entered the cannabis tech space, we saw a gap in the market. Everyone else offered pre-built apps or high-priced, custom solutions.”
— Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For too long, cannabis dispensaries have been stuck with cookie-cutter mobile app solutions. Limited customization meant settling for logos, colors, and pre-built features – hardly a recipe for a standout customer experience.

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer entered the industry with a focus on true customization. They're empowering dispensaries to curate mobile experiences that reflect their brand and cater directly to their customers' needs.

With Digital Awesome custom cannabis mobile apps, dispensaries have complete control over the app's design, from icons and achievement badges to the entire user journey. They can even build upon their current loyalty programs or content to support specific business goals.

It’s important to note that this level of customization isn't static. Digital Awesome's solution is designed to evolve alongside your business. Everything is included in a monthly subscription per location, encompassing client support, regular meetings, app upgrades, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

"When we entered the cannabis tech space, we saw a gap in the market. Everyone else offered pre-built apps or high-priced, custom solutions. We've optimized our business model to provide dispensaries with a cost-effective solution that truly supports their needs, not just adds complexity." Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome shares.

Digital Awesome's cannabis mobile apps are built to be software-agnostic. They seamlessly integrate with leading cannabis software such as Treez, iHeartJane, Dutchie, Springbig, AIQ and Onfleet.

This flexibility allows dispensaries to switch between integrations without data loss and minimal disruption for their customers.

To learn more about building a custom mobile app for cannabis dispensaries, visit www.digitalawesomeapps.com.

Mark Nelson
Digital Awesome
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Custom Cannabis Mobile Apps For Dispensaries

You just read:

Digital Awesome Shatters the Mold with True Cannabis Mobile App Customization

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more