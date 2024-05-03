Digital Awesome Drive Customer Retention with Gamified Cannabis Mobile Apps

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer is pioneering the use of gamification within custom mobile apps to boost customer retention.

This gamification strategy ultimately translates to higher customer retention and increased average order value for dispensaries.” — Brady Halse, Partner at Digital Awesome

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer, is pioneering the use of gamification within custom mobile apps to boost dispensary customer retention.

"We're harnessing the power of gamification to create a win-win scenario for both dispensaries and their customers," says Brady Halse, Partner at Digital Awesome. "By rewarding brand interaction and offering a fun, interactive experience, we keep customers engaged and coming back for more."

A recent example of Digital Awesome's success is the Redi cannabis mobile app, developed for a Massachusetts dispensary. The app features a tiered achievement system, where users earn points for actions like signing up or referring friends. These points can be redeemed for valuable rewards, incentivizing continued app usage and loyalty program participation.

Digital punch cards are another exciting gamification element. Dispensary patrons can track their purchases on a digital card, earning rewards upon completion – such as a $1 product on their next visit. This playful approach encourages frequent purchases and fosters a sense of accomplishment among users.

Dispensaries can also use built-in push notifications to connect with opted-in app users, achieving a near-perfect 100% deliverability rate. This powerful tool surpasses the limitations of SMS marketing, allowing dispensaries to send targeted promotions and updates directly to their customers. Push notifications drive repeat traffic and enhance the overall brand experience for both dispensaries and their customers.

"The core principle is positive reinforcement," explains Halse. "Customers crave a sense of achievement, and by rewarding every interaction, we ensure they leave the app feeling happy and satisfied. This gamification strategy ultimately translates to higher customer retention and increased average order value for dispensaries."

Digital Awesome is at the forefront of cannabis app innovation, empowering dispensaries to forge stronger customer relationships and achieve long-term success through engaging mobile app experiences.

Visit www.digitalawesomeapps.com to learn more.

The New Redi Cannabis Mobile App