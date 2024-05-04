Submit Release
Digital Awesome Empowers Dispensaries with Flexible Tech Stack Integrations for Cannabis Mobile Apps

Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer offers dispensaries unmatched flexibility when it comes to building their app's tech stack.

Dispensaries deserve the power to choose software that propels their business forward”
— Mark Nelson, President of Digital Awesome

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Awesome, a leading cannabis mobile app developer offers dispensaries unmatched flexibility when it comes to building their app's tech stack.

This empowers dispensaries to seamlessly integrate their existing e-commerce, loyalty programs, and point-of-sale (POS) systems into their custom mobile app, ensuring data security and future-proofing their investment.

Dispensaries in the cannabis industry often face a significant challenge: restrictive contracts with cannabis app providers. Switching providers typically renders their existing mobile apps unusable, leading to data loss and disruption for their customers.

Digital Awesome breaks free from this limitation. Their flexible approach grants dispensaries the freedom to choose the software solutions that best suit their needs, with the guarantee of seamless integration within their custom mobile app. This ensures a smooth user experience for customers, regardless of the software backend.

“The cannabis industry is poised for significant growth,” says Mark Nelson, President at Digital Awesome. “And we believe dispensaries deserve the power to choose software that propels their business forward. Our flexible integrations allow them to switch providers without compromising their app or customer experience.”

Digital Awesome boasts a robust network of compatible cannabis software integrations, including industry leaders like iHeartJane, Treez, Dutchie, Springbig, AlQ, and Onfleet.

To learn more visit www.digitalawesomeapps.com.

Custom Cannabis Mobile Apps For Dispensaries

