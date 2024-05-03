Red Summer TV Presents Never Before Seen Documentary Tale Of The Tape: How The Mixtape Revolutionized Hip-Hop Out Now

Directed By Malik K. Buie, Exec Produced By Buie, DJ Envy & Kim Osorio & Produced By Emmy-Nominated, Joslyn Rose Lyons Streaming On Prime, Spectrum, Verizon

Continuing the celebration of Hip-Hop roots and culture, Red Summer TV proudly presents the never-before-seen feature-length documentary entitled Tale Of The Tape: How The Mixtape Revolutionized Hip-Hop out now. With Production spanning from 2012 - 2022, directed by Malik K. Buie and executive produced by Buie, DJ Envy and Kim Osorio, the film is finally available and streaming on Prime Video, Spectrum On-Demand, and Verizon.

Tale Of The Tape examines the fascinating history of mixtape culture and how DJs changed rap forever. Prior to the days of playlists, the DJs set the pace for the game. A rapper knew where he or she stood by placement on a prominent DJ’s mix. These mixes bumped through neighborhoods worldwide, at underground shows, and in clubs everywhere.

Ultimately, the mixtape itself reflected and represented the heartbeat of hip-hop. The film follows its infiltration of the mainstream and all of the ups and downs that ensued—from commercialization to criminalization to digitization and everything in between.

The documentary also boasts previously never-before-seen performance footage of titans such as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in addition to wide-ranging interviews with Kid Capri, DJ Clue, DJ Drama. At the same time, industry veterans Lenny S and the late Combat Jack share seminal stories.

Plus, STR8 BANGAZ crafted the documentary’s captivating original score. The latter not only draws on the golden era of hip-hop, but it also ushers viewers into the present-day. Notably, it will even include interview excerpts mixed by marquee DJs.

Ultimately, the film moves like a mixtape-in-motion, thanks to STR8 BANGAZ.

Bringing the vision to life, Joslyn Rose Lyons serves as a producer, and Lester London composing original music.

“The mixtape is almost like you telling people I’m worthy enough for you to be my fan or consumer. And then when you put out your real music they will support it. The mixtape is crucial” - J. Cole

“A mixtape is the rawest way of getting your music out.” – Big Sean

“The mixtape was my graduation into producing.” – Swizz Beatz

“The mixtape helped usher in the golden era.” – DJ Clark Kent



About Red Summer TV:

In an industry where ingenuity is key, Red Summer TV is the premiere production company for just that. Born out of years of passion and practice, the talent was sparked by a camcorder as a Christmas gift showed a young filmmaker his calling. For nearly a decade, Red Summer TV has utilized the perfect composition of creativity, ability and know-how to produce a broad range of videos, commercials, documentaries and television shows. Under the sole ownership of producer/director Malik K. Buie, this expertise makes Red Summer TV a clear-cut resource when it comes to video & film composition as well as creative design. His track record speaks to his abilities to both capture and create reality. Red Summer TV clients include MTV, Def Jam, Complex, BET among others. RS has contributed to projects including: The Message (BET), NAS: Time is Illmatic, BET 30-JAY Z, Chris Brown.

About Malik K. Buie:

Malik K. Buie is an American film director, executive producer, and innovative content creator from Brooklyn, New York. He is the founder and owner of the Red Summer TV (RSTV).

Buie started his career with BET Networks / Viacom, where he produced

the iconic weekday program “Rap City”, the longest running hip-hop show in TV

history. His work clearly stood out as he was later tapped to become the Director of Content for BET Networks, Digital Channels. After stepping out on his own with Red Summer TV, Buie has turned the company into an award-winning full-service production house with a list of powerhouse clients and networks such as Netflix, Showtime, ESPN, BMI, Essence, Hulu, and more.

About DJ Envy:

RaaShaun Casey, also known as D.J. Envy, born September 3, 1977, is a music producer, radio show host, commentator, and D.J., best known for hosting “The Breakfast Club.” Envy made a name for himself as one of New York City’s premier mixtape producers. In the early-2000s, he premiered exclusive freestyles by artists like Jay-Z, Fabulous, and 50 Cent. Envy won the Justo Mixtape Award three times for his work and received the Most Influential Radio D.J. Award in 2008. Outside of music, he runs a real estate business and has worked with several big brands, including Sean Jean, Reebok, Foot Locker, and Sprite.

About Kim Osorio:

Journalist, television producer, author and media personality Kim Osorio holds a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School and a Bachelors of Arts in Fine Arts from Fordham University. From print magazines to online media to television, her 30-year career has been devoted to storytelling in Hip Hop. Osorio is widely known for being the first female editor in chief of the Source magazine. She is the executive producer for shows such as The Impact New York (BET), My True Scam Story (VH1), Love and Hip Hop (VH1), Growing Up Hip

Hop (WeTV) and more.

About Joslyn Rose Lyons:

Joslyn Rose Lyons is an award-winning director, writer, producer, and filmmaker whose films have been featured on Showtime, Paramount, Starz, Lionsgate, streaming platforms, and at film festivals nationally and throughout the world. Joslyn's feature-length directorial debut, "Stand", (Showtime/Paramount), is an examination of the extraordinary journey of pioneer activist and basketball prodigy Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. The documentary features Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O'Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Additionally, “Stand” has been nominated for a Sports Emmy® Award for Outstanding Documentary.



