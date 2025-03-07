From Family Legacy to Global Success: How David Uziel is Transforming Luxury Transportation & Giving Back to Veterans

David Uziel ( photo credit - Tariq Alazzeh ) David & Genny Uziel ( Photo credit: Tariq Alazzeh )

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a small family business in the late 1970s has grown into Urban Worldwide, a premier global transportation company operating in over 700 cities worldwide. Under the leadership of David Uziel, the company has expanded beyond San Francisco, offering high-end, reliable chauffeur services with a personal touch that reflects the values instilled by his father, Eli Uziel.

David Uziel: From Law Enforcement to Luxury Transportation Mogul

A visionary entrepreneur, David Uziel has redefined what it means to be a leader in the luxury transportation industry. His journey to the top is anything but conventional—his 15 years in law enforcement gave him a unique perspective on discipline, precision, and service, principles that now form the backbone of Urban Worldwide.

Born into a family committed to hard work and innovation, Uziel witnessed firsthand the sacrifices his father made to build the company from the ground up. When he took over the business in 2009, his goal was clear: to scale Urban Worldwide into a global luxury transportation powerhouse while maintaining the personal, high-touch service that defined its roots.

“Urban Worldwide is more than just a transportation company—it’s a legacy. My father built this business with the belief that every client should be treated like family, and that’s something I carry forward every day. For me, it’s not just about luxury vehicles or global reach; it’s about trust, reliability, and making every ride feel effortless. Whether it’s a corporate executive, a high-profile guest, or a family heading to the airport, we take pride in creating an experience that feels personal, seamless, and exceptional.” Says David

Under his leadership, Urban Worldwide has:

- Expanded its operations to over 700 cities worldwide, offering seamless executive ground transportation.

- Built a reputation for precision, safety, and white-glove service among high-profile clients, corporate executives, and celebrities.

- Invested in cutting-edge technology to enhance real-time tracking, booking efficiency, and ride experience.

- Partnered with top-tier hospitality brands, luxury travel agencies, and corporate clients to create bespoke travel solutions.

But David Uziel’s impact doesn’t stop at luxury travel. Alongside his wife, Genevieve “Genny” Uziel, he co-founded Urban Paws, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breeding, training, and pairing service dogs with veterans and first responders.

Urban Paws: A Mission to Serve Those Who Serve

Beyond business, David and Genny Uziel share a passion for giving back. Urban Paws was founded as a response to a deep personal understanding of the struggles that veterans and first responders face, particularly when dealing with PTSD, mobility challenges, and emotional trauma.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I’ve seen firsthand the struggles that so many veterans and first responders endure,” says Uziel. “Urban Paws is our way of making a real impact, ensuring that those who have given so much receive the support they deserve.”

Urban Paws works by:

- Breeding, training, and pairing highly skilled service dogs with veterans and first responders.

- Providing ongoing support and training to ensure long-term success for both the handlers and their service dogs.

- Advocating for awareness on the therapeutic and life-changing benefits of service animals.

With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Urban Worldwide continues to set the gold standard for luxury ground transportation, while Urban Paws aims to train and place more service dogs each year.

Uziel remains focused on the future of luxury travel—integrating sustainability, innovation, and global connectivity into Urban Worldwide’s next chapter. Meanwhile, Urban Paws is preparing for major expansion efforts, including new partnerships with veteran organizations and increased funding for service dog training.

“Success isn’t just about financial growth,” says Uziel. “It’s about impact, legacy, and giving back to the people who have sacrificed the most.”

About David Uziel

David Uziel is a transportation industry leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a deep-rooted passion for innovation and service. As the CEO of Urban Worldwide, he has transformed a family business into a globally recognized brand. His experience in law enforcement, business leadership, and nonprofit work gives him a unique perspective on customer service, security, and executive travel.

Beyond running Urban Worldwide, Uziel dedicates his time to Urban Paws, a nonprofit he co-founded with his wife to help veterans, and first responders gain access to life-changing service dogs.

About Urban Worldwide

Founded in the late 1970s as a family-run business, Urban Worldwide has grown into a global leader in luxury transportation, operating in over 700 cities. Built on a foundation of trust, professionalism, and innovation, the company continues to deliver high-end, personalized travel solutions for clients around the world.

About Urban Paws

Urban Paws is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breeding, training, and pairing service dogs with veterans and first responders in need. Co-founded by David and Genny Uziel, the organization is committed to providing life-changing canine companions to those who have served.

