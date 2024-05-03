St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002170

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/07/2024 at approximately 2129 hours.

LOCATION: Virginia Lane Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Connor Duquette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VICTIM: Garret Gagne

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/07/24 at approximately 2129 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that Garret Gagne (26) had allegedly been ran over by a vehicle on Virginia Lane in the town of Highgate. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the scene. Gagne was transported from the scene to Northwest Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. After a thorough investigation, it was learned that Connor Duquette (30) was operating the vehicle that was alleged to have caused injury to Gagne. Duquette was reported to have been operating the vehicle in a negligent manner when the incident had taken place and had left the scene before Troopers had arrived. Duquette was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges on 06/17/24 @ 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/24 1300 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov