St. Albans Barracks / Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002170
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/07/2024 at approximately 2129 hours.
LOCATION: Virginia Lane Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Connor Duquette
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: Garret Gagne
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/07/24 at approximately 2129 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that Garret Gagne (26) had allegedly been ran over by a vehicle on Virginia Lane in the town of Highgate. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the scene. Gagne was transported from the scene to Northwest Medical Center for serious bodily injuries. After a thorough investigation, it was learned that Connor Duquette (30) was operating the vehicle that was alleged to have caused injury to Gagne. Duquette was reported to have been operating the vehicle in a negligent manner when the incident had taken place and had left the scene before Troopers had arrived. Duquette was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges on 06/17/24 @ 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/24 1300 hrs.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993