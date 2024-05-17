Williston Barracks / Cruelty to a Child & Animal Cruelty

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003145, 24FW002144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus, Warden Asa Sargent

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024; 07:23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hollow Rd, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child, Animal Cruelty

ACCUSED: Gregory Terry

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

ACCUSED: Sarah Rose

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police out of the Williston Barracks were notified that two children were neglected in the Town of Westford, Chittenden County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Gregory Terry and Sarah Rose neglected their children and abandoned them along with several animals. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Department for Children and Families were notified and assisted into the investigation. The parents were located without incident and cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/24; 0830

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.