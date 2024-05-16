Update #1* St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2002918

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/5/24 @ 2359 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.7

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elijah Cameron

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Initial investigation into this crash by the Vermont State Police has determined that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was Elijah Cameron, 23, of St. Albans, Vermont.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this incident. If anyone witnessed or has information about this crash, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and VSP will provide updates as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 5:10 a.m. May 6, 2024***

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Southbound at mile marker 109.7 in the Town of Georgia. It was reported that the vehicle rolled over and was on fire. Upon arrival, Troopers observed the vehicle to be in the median of the Interstate, fully engulfed in flames. Georgia Fire extinguished the fire and Troopers determined that there was a lone operator in the vehicle who sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation into: the cause of the crash, identity of the decedent and full vehicle information, is active and ongoing due to the significant damage caused by the fire. As a part of this investigation, the operator has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. If anyone witnessed or has information about this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. This press release will be updated as the investigation continues.

Georgia Fire, Amcare Ambulance Service, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office all assisted with this incident.

