*Update #1* St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2002918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/5/24 @ 2359 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.7
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elijah Cameron
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Initial investigation into this crash by the Vermont State Police has determined that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was Elijah Cameron, 23, of St. Albans, Vermont.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this incident. If anyone witnessed or has information about this crash, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and VSP will provide updates as the case continues.
***Initial news release, 5:10 a.m. May 6, 2024***
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Southbound at mile marker 109.7 in the Town of Georgia. It was reported that the vehicle rolled over and was on fire. Upon arrival, Troopers observed the vehicle to be in the median of the Interstate, fully engulfed in flames. Georgia Fire extinguished the fire and Troopers determined that there was a lone operator in the vehicle who sustained fatal injuries.
The investigation into: the cause of the crash, identity of the decedent and full vehicle information, is active and ongoing due to the significant damage caused by the fire. As a part of this investigation, the operator has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. If anyone witnessed or has information about this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. This press release will be updated as the investigation continues.
Georgia Fire, Amcare Ambulance Service, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office all assisted with this incident.
