Gov. Justice celebrates $114.5 million revenue surplus for April as West Virginia soars $637.5 million ahead of fiscal year

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia registered a $114.5 million surplus in April with total General Revenue collections coming in at $634.7 million.

Through ten months of Fiscal Year 2024, cumulative revenue collections of $4.703 billion stand at $637.5 million ahead of the official yearly estimate.

"This is exactly what seven years of hard work looks like. When I took office, we were flat bankrupt, but the progress we've made in the last seven years is the real deal. We've worked really hard to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. If you don't think what we're doing is working, you're not paying attention," Gov. Justice said.

"We're on the rocketship ride of a lifetime, and we're going to keep this thing flying like crazy. People are happily living in West Virginia, businesses are investing in our state everyday, we're cutting taxes left and right, visitors are coming from all over the world—this is an amazing time to be part of West Virginia's story. We're moving in the right direction, and there's no denying our momentum. The work is far from over, but we're going to keep pushing our state in the right direction, because we are worth it."

For more detailed information, you can access the monthly revenue and cash flow reports from the West Virginia State Budget Office by clicking here.

