Program for Students with Down Syndrome Receives Support From Provincial Government

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 2, 2024

Today, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Health Minister Everett Hindley joined students and staff from the Ability in Me (AIM) Program in Saskatoon to highlight and celebrate the organization's ongoing success.

The AIM Program is a non-profit organization offering specialized therapy and programs that promote inclusion in the home, school and community for learners with Down syndrome and their families.

The ministries of Education and Health continue to work collaboratively to support the needs of learners with Down syndrome. In the 2024-25 provincial budget, the Government of Saskatchewan provided $677,000 to the organization.

"We are working together to continue to care for and support children and families in Saskatchewan," Cockrill said. "Every child should have the opportunity to recognize their full potential, and our ongoing investment into the AIM Program is a testament to that."

"We are proud to support the AIM program and its commitment to providing opportunities for youth with Down syndrome to thrive," Hindley said. "By offering specialized training, mentorship and support services, AIM empowers people to pursue their dreams and contribute their unique talents."

As of March 2024, 119 learners with Down syndrome are accessing in-person or virtual programming through AIM.

The AIM Program offers direct therapy in small groups and individual therapeutic sessions of focus, including speech and language development, sensory processing, literacy skills, social skills, self-help skills and motor skills.

"We are grateful for the relationships we have with our government partners and that the strengths and abilities of our learners are recognized and valued in the province of Saskatchewan," AIM Program Executive Director Mel Norris said. "AIM works diligently to ensure our learners are successful members of their community. Together, we are paving the way for more inclusive communities, acknowledging and celebrating the uniqueness and contributions each individual brings."

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided more than $4 million to AIM over the past 10 years.

