Governor Abbott Announces Chandler Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Chandler has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Chandler on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“Thank you to the Texas Music Office for officially designating the City of Chandler as the newest member of the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program,” said Senator Bob Hall. “Texas has produced some of the world’s finest musicians, from Willie Nelson to George Straight to Janis Joplin, and it is vital that we as a state support the lifeblood of our musicians, which are the communities they start in. The state of Texas is world renowned for its history, hospitality, grit, and unique musical talent, and I am proud of the work we are doing to preserve the culture for generations to come.”

“Chandler continues to innovate, and their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community is one more accomplishment that reflects their dedication to the people and businesses of their community,” said Representative Cody Harris. “Congratulations to the city leaders who have worked so hard to preserve all that makes Chandler so inviting, including their commitment to the unique and diverse Texas music industry. I am so pleased to recognize their designation by the Music Friendly Texas program.”

“I’m extremely honored to announce that Chandler, the ‘City with a Heart,’ is to receive it’s official designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Chandler Mayor Cy Ditzler. “This designation will allow Chandler to attract visitors and business venues while helping us promote all genres of music and cultures not only for our citizens and community, but also for East Texas and beyond. With the rapid growth of our city and the surrounding communities, this will attract visitors who will need lodging and will expand our business base by attracting new businesses to our wonderful city. ‘Our City with a Heart’ will be a ‘City with a Musical Heart.’”

“This is a great opportunity for our community to grow and attract visitors and business to our area to come connect through music,” said Chandler Chamber of Commerce President Mike Yates. “Being a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community will make Chandler an even more desirable location to be a part of. As a community that supports many local events, this partnership will help play a role in the continued growth in our musicians within our schools, community, and neighboring areas. Exciting times are here in the ‘City with a Heart.’”

"Chandler is thrilled to be receiving the designation as an official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office,” said Executive Director of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and EDC Rick Ford. “Music and the arts have such a rich heritage with deep roots in our state. This will allow our community the tools we need to attract and develop our local musicians and artists, which in turn can help boost both our economic growth and job creation.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Chandler, the Chandler Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and the Chandler Chamber of Commerce will be held in person on Thursday, May 9, during the Chandler Chamber/EDC Luncheon. Texas Economic Development & Tourism Gulf Coast/East Texas Regional Representative Betty Russo will present the designation.

Chandler Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, May 9 at 12 PM

Chandler Community Center

811 TX-31

Chandler, TX 75758

More details: facebook.com/events/7540804982647429/

Inquiries may be directed to Rick Ford, Executive Director, Chandler EDC & Chamber of Commerce, chandleracc@yahoo.com, 903-570-6036.

Chandler becomes the 60th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.