Governor Abbott Appoints Rosales To Governor’s Commission For Women

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Angelica Rosales to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2025. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services. Together with First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the Commission also proudly supports the foster and adoption outreach programs of the Heart Gallery.

Angelica Rosales of El Paso is a project director for Sundt Construction. She is a board member of The Borderplex Alliance and El Paso Community College Foundation, governing board member of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, and director of The Texas Lyceum. Additionally, she is a member of the El Paso Chamber and El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Rosales received a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communication from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and Master of Science in Construction Management from UT El Paso.

