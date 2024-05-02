Adaptive Training Foundation Releases Inspirational Video "Prove Them Wrong"
The adaptive training organization launches an initiative aimed at empowering individuals to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.
It doesn't matter what they say. You can either prove them right or you can PROVE THEM WRONG. The choice is yours.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a leading organization empowering individuals with disabilities through adaptive training programs, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest video, "Prove Them Wrong."
— David Vobora, Founder of ATF
At ATF, adaptive athletes are no strangers to doctors' offices, diagnoses, and often bleak outlooks. "You will never lift more than 10lbs again." "You will be dependent on medication and drugs for the rest of your life." "You'll never be able to feed yourself again." These are the disheartening statements many individuals face upon receiving traumatic injury diagnoses. However, how they react to this news is what sets ATF athletes apart. With the mindset to "Prove Them Wrong," ATF athletes choose to see the world through a lens of possibilities rather than limitations.
"When an individual makes that mental shift, their self-discovery skyrockets," says David Vobora, Founder of ATF. "They can regain capabilities far beyond what was once told to them in a doctor's office."
Through the "Prove Them Wrong" video, ATF aims to share the stories of their athletes' triumphs, spreading hope to anyone who has ever been told they can't achieve their dreams. "It doesn't matter what they say. You can either prove them right or you can PROVE THEM WRONG. The choice is yours," states Vobora.
To watch the "Prove Them Wrong" video and learn more about ATF's inspiring work, visit ATF's website at https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org or their YouTube channel https://youtu.be/NbK2J_UMvzk?si=dmNz0bTTmgFU8clI.
For those inspired by ATF's mission and wanting to support their cause, donations can be made at https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org/make-a-donation.
About Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF):
Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through adaptive training programs. Founded by David Vobora, a former NFL player turned adaptive trainer, ATF offers transformative fitness and wellness programs designed to help individuals overcome physical and mental obstacles and lead fulfilling lives. Learn more at [insert website link].
Katherine O'Hara
The O'Hara Project
+1 973-460-8233
email us here
Adaptive Training Foundation "PROVE THEM WRONG"