U.S. Chamber Opposes New Bill Aimed at Warehouses that Pushes Union Wish List

Washington, D.C. ꟷ U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Workplace Policy Marc Freedman released the following statement after introduction of the Warehouse Worker Protection Act in the U.S. Senate:

“The Warehouse Workers Protection Act would bring back the most odious and unworkable regulation the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has ever issued, a standard regulating ergonomic hazards such as repetitive motions. This would hold employers accountable for employee injuries or strains that happen outside the workplace, and force employers to redesign workplaces based on unproven theories about potential remedies.

“An ergonomics standard was issued during the Clinton administration and Congress, with strong bipartisan support, invalidated it through the Congressional Review Act. This bill would also deny employers their due process rights in challenging certain OSHA citations and create a short cut for unions to organize warehouses. The U.S. Chamber will oppose this bill vigorously.”