MPD Searching for Suspect in a Northwest Attempted Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to locate a suspect who attempted to rob a business in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a suspect wearing a ski mask entered a business and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect had his hand in his waistband while walking behind the counter and demanded access to the safe. The employee was not able to open the safe. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24065583