MPD Identifies Suspect in Fire Extinguisher Convenience Store Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce the suspect who robbed several convenience stores in Northwest and Northeast has been identified.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a D.C. Superior court arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Raham Barnes, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He is currently held in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for unrelated crimes.

Barnes will go through the extradition process and be returned to Washington, D.C., where he will face charges for the below offenses: