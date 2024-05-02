Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for October 2020 Triple Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce the arrest of a man for an October 2020 shooting that left three people injured.

On October 10, 2020, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of 19th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two men and a woman with gunshot wound injuries. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On May 2, 2024, 30-year-old Earnest Dangelo Cleveland, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

CCN: 20152587

