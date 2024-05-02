Derby Barracks/Possession of Stolen Property/ Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5002209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/2/24 at approximately 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Port of Entry, Derby
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Robert Hamilton
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kings Park, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/2/24, at approximately 1200 hours, the State Police received a call from US Customs and Border Patrol that a vehicle they had come in contact with had stolen plates on his vehicle. It was determined Robert Hamilton knowingly stole and mounted the plates to his vehicle. Hamilton was issued a citation to appear in court to face the charges of Possession of Stolen Property.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/25/24 at 0800 hours.
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.