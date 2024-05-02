Derby Barracks/Possession of Stolen Property/ Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/2/24 at approximately 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Port of Entry, Derby

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Robert Hamilton

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kings Park, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/2/24, at approximately 1200 hours, the State Police received a call from US Customs and Border Patrol that a vehicle they had come in contact with had stolen plates on his vehicle. It was determined Robert Hamilton knowingly stole and mounted the plates to his vehicle. Hamilton was issued a citation to appear in court to face the charges of Possession of Stolen Property.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/25/24 at 0800 hours.

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.