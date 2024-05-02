Planet Home Lending Steps Up for North Texas Food Bank with Volunteer Power

Caring for the communities we serve is in the DNA of our company. Our commitment extends beyond our clients and encompasses a broader vision of positive impact on the environment.” — Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to support the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) in Plano, Texas.A dedicated group of Planet employees will spend their day organizing, packaging, and distributing food to centers that feed the hungry. The Farmlink Project connects farmers to communities facing food insecurity, delivering millions of pounds of fresh farm produce that would otherwise be wasted. This is the second year Planet has volunteered at the NTFB, which started in 1982 with the goal of distributing donated and purchased food to close the hunger gap in the region.Planet supports Farmlink's initiatives as part of its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform. The company, an early Farmlink supporter, made a $75,000 contribution earlier this year that also funds carbon offset projects to help reduce global food system carbon emissions.“Caring for the communities we serve is in the DNA of our company,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “Our commitment extends beyond our clients and encompasses a broader vision of positive impact on the environment.”With Planet’s help, Farmlink has moved more than 200 million pounds of surplus food from farms to food banks, enough to prepare more than 166 million meals.“The challenge of ensuring access to nutritious food while combating food waste is a pressing issue in America, where food insecurity affects one in five,” said Kate Nelson, Farmlink head of creative. “Corporate partnerships, like our collaboration with Planet, are instrumental in connecting the surplus from farms directly to food banks, helping us work toward a sustainable food future.”Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced, which could help feed families, but instead goes to landfills. Producing, transporting, preparing, storing and disposing of unused food wastes land, water, labor and energy. By diverting produce from landfills, Farmlink has helped prevent more than 273,000 metric tons of carbon emissions to date."It’s rare to find a solution that so effectively addresses multiple societal issues at once,” Dubeck added. “Farmlink is making strides in both human and environmental health, aligning perfectly with our mission to foster positive change for people and the planet.”About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About The Farmlink ProjectThe Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit on a mission to make the world's abundance of nutritious food accessible for everyone.About The North Texas Food BankThe North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org

