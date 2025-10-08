Planet Home Lending Expands in Dallas Metroplex with Award-Winning Mortgage Leaders Randal McClanahan and David Wells

Retail Sales Leader | Branch Manager David Wells Retail Sales Leader | Branch Manager Randal McClanahan

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender and servicer, has expanded its retail presence in the Dallas Metroplex with the addition of award-winning Retail Sales Leaders | Branch Managers Randal McClanahan (NMLS ID# 208810) and David Wells (NMLS ID# 780174). Together, they bring decades of expertise helping homebuyers and homeowners succeed in today’s market.“David and Randal have a long history of successfully building branches and fostering top-performing teams,” said Planet SVP National Production Distributed Retail Matt Payan. “Their leadership, combined with Planet’s product depth and innovation, creates tremendous opportunities for loan officers to grow, while giving real estate agents and builders more ways to help their clients close transactions.”Known for their personal approach and market expertise, Wells and McClanahan have been recognized nearly a dozen times on D Magazine’s Best Mortgage Professionals and Top Mortgage Producers lists, underscoring their reputation as trusted advisors in the Dallas community.“Planet’s wide range of products, ability to retain the majority of our servicing, and our strong local connections mean borrowers don’t have to settle for one-size-fits-all financing,” said Wells. “We help first-time buyers step into homeownership, families improve their homes through renovation, business owners with complex tax returns find financing, and homeowners lower their payments to free up cash flow. Our goal is to open more doors to opportunity and make homeownership achievable for more people.”Planet’s growth in the Dallas Metroplex gives residents and real estate agents more ways to access innovative home loan solutions that simplify the journey to homeownership and refinancing:Buy Now. Sell Later. – Purchase your next home with confidence, knowing you have a backup offer on your current home.Zero Down Payment Options – Helping buyers step into homeownership sooner.Renovation Loans – Turn a house into a dream home or finance upgrades that resolve repair issues and add value.Smart Solutions for Business Owners and Gig Workers – Flexible financing designed for borrowers whose income doesn’t fit traditional guidelines.Jumbo Loans – Competitive solutions for higher-value homes.Refinance Options – Homeowners have opportunities to reduce their monthly payment, access equity, or fund improvements.The Dallas Metroplex branch is actively hiring experienced mortgage loan originators (MLOs) who want to build their careers with a seasoned leadership team and the strength of Planet behind them.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

