Planet Home Lending Strengthens Lehigh Valley, PA, Presence

Planet Home Lending Branch Manager Jeannie Paiz Senior Mortgage Loan Originator Richard Collazo

Buyers need a competitive advantage, and Planet gives them tools that help their purchase offers stand out” — Planet Branch Manager Jeannie Paiz

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, has broadened its retail footprint in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley with the addition of Branch Manager Jeannie Paiz (NMLS #205988), Senior Mortgage Loan Originator Richard Collazo (NMLS #1591015) and Mortgage Loan Originators Shayna Mora (NMLS # 1470590) and Sam Del Rosario (NMLS #2428348).The office, situated in one of the nation’s most in-demand housing regions, delivers competitively priced home loans and specialized programs designed to meet today’s real estate market challenges.“Lehigh Valley is unlike any other market in the country,” said Paiz. “Homes are typically selling in under three weeks, and we have only a 1.5-month supply of homes for sale, according to the Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. Buyers need a competitive advantage, and Planet gives them tools that help their purchase offers stand out.”“Jeannie, Richard, Shayna and Sam are trusted professionals with deep community roots, who provide the expert guidance and high-touch service homebuyers and real estate agents need right now,” said Planet SVP National Production Distributed Retail Matt Payan. “This addition reflects Planet’s ongoing growth and our commitment to supporting families through every step of the homeownership journey.”Collazo, recognized for helping people whose finances don’t fit traditional molds, said Planet’s customer-for-life business model appealed to him. “We came to Planet for the great rates, quick funding and because the company services most of the loans it makes,” he said.He is also associated with his brightly wrapped moving truck, the Mortgage Machine, a playful nod to the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine. Clients can use the truck when moving, and it also serves the community.“The truck helps us stay connected,” Collazo said, “whether it’s assisting families on moving day, delivering supplies to neighbors in crisis in Allentown or sending relief items to hurricane victims in the Carolinas.”The Planet Lehigh Valley branch’s focus on people — whether helping buyers compete in a tight market, guiding families through complex financing, or showing up with a moving truck full of supplies — brings Planet’s mission to life in the community.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.