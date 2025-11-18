Scott Moses Joins Planet to Lead Retail Growth Across Southern Nevada

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, continues expanding its Western retail footprint with the addition of veteran mortgage leader Scott Moses (NMLS #330645) as Area Sales Manager in Henderson, Nevada.Moses brings more than two decades of experience leading top-performing teams and helping borrowers in the greater Las Vegas and Henderson markets. Known for his ability to attract and retain high-caliber mortgage loan originators, he has built his career on cultivating relationships and ensuring his teams have the training, tools, and resources they need to thrive.“Scott is a dynamic leader who exemplifies what makes Planet’s retail channel successful,” said Candice McNaught, SVP, Retail Growth and Strategic Marketing. “He’s deeply connected in the Nevada market and understands how to grow production through collaboration, coaching and customer care. We’re excited to see the impact he’ll have as Planet continues to expand across the West.”Moses said Planet’s specialized products and depth of expertise were key factors in his decision. “Planet gives my team access to dedicated subject-matter experts for condos, One-Time-Close new construction and renovation financing, and products you don’t find everywhere, like 'Buy Now. Sell Later.' and non-agency loans. That breadth lets us serve more borrowers in a changing market.”Planet’s Retail division has seen consistent growth, supported by investments in operations, technology, and product innovation. Its proprietary and agency programs offer solutions designed to meet affordability challenges while ensuring smooth execution from application to closing. Planet’s award-winning servicing platform also provides robust recapture capabilities, helping originators build lasting customer relationships.“As rates ease and housing demand strengthens, I wanted to be with a lender that not only supports its originators but also delivers real advantages to borrowers,” Moses said. “Because Planet retains servicing for most of the loans it originates, customers stay connected long after closing. Our advanced analytics team helps return those borrowers to their original loan officers when opportunities arise — giving homeowners access to new savings and solutions from people they already know and trust.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn. (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

