Sen. Cramer: EDA Awards $210,000 to Roosevelt Custer Regional Council for Economic Development
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $210,000 to the Roosevelt Custer Regional Council for the establishment of an economic development planning framework, process, and strategy supporting private capital investment and job creation in the region. The council supports communities in Southwest North Dakota which includes the counties of Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope, and Stark.