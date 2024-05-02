Emailexpert welcome DMARC Advisor as latest member of the Marketing Consortium
DMARC Advisor has joined Emailexpert as a top tier member, joining the the Marketing Consortium enhancing mutual collaboration between the organisations
Delighted to welcome DMARC Advisor to our network of Marketing Consortium members. Long standing supporters of the Emailexpert mission, their membership adds another dimension to our collective.”CROYDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert, has today announced that DMARC Advisor is the most recent addition to Emailexpert Marketing Consortium. DMARC Advisor joins top tier members including AtData, Email Industries, Halon, and The Email Studio all of whom entered into a commercial agreements this year to collaborate on our shared vision for our email community.
— Andrew Bonar, co-Founder
DMARC Advisor a Dutch business exemplifies emailexpert's ethos of collaboration, innovation, and expertise, and brings an exciting blend of talent and insight into our holistic approach to supporting and furthering advancements in the email industry. Consortium Membership was a natural progression for an organisation that has been a long term ally and generous sponsor of multiple Emailexpert events.
Andrew Bonar, co-Founder of emailexpert, commented, "We're delighted to welcome DMARC Advisor to our growing network of Marketing Consortium members. Long standing supporters of the Emailexpert mission, their membership adds another dimension to our collective and we look forward to supporting them in maximising their reach and impact."
The addition of DMARC Advisor comes at a pivotal time as emailexpert has transitioned into a commercial entity and aims to secure new enterprise members to continue its mission to educate, empower and facilitate positive change in the email infrastructure space. The marketing consortium is designed to benefit any organisation where email is core to the software, services or solution they provide. DMARC Advisor, a leading player in the email security arena, perfectly aligns with these criteria and is primed to utilise the numerous advantages provided by the consortium.
The Marketing Consortium hosts a unique set of benefits for members, including complimentary conference tickets, supporting sponsor status for all events, website exposure, early invite opportunities for event collaborations, consortium-only meetups, and special discounts on additional sponsorships. Events organised by Emailexpert include Deliverability Summit, Martech Festival and the Festival of Email.
emailexpert is thrilled to be hosting its next event shortly, the Deliverability Summit Alicante 2024 on May 30th and 31st, at the Eurostars Centrum in Alicante, Spain. This summit is poised to bring together email and deliverability consultants, CRM managers, marketing folk and industry professionals for an immersive exploration of the email deliverability space. The event includes opportunities to network, learn from expert-led sessions, and achieve the only vendor-agnostic independent certification available on the topic of Deliverability.
With DMARC Advisor joining its ranks, the Marketing Consortium further reinforces its promise of providing a nurturing, interactive, and rewarding platform for all vendors and service providers in the email space. The consortium enables a constant brand presence at all emailexpert events, facilitating the ability to reach wider audiences and scale their impact.
About DMARC Advisor from the team themselves:
DMARC Advisor is dedicated to improving and protecting email. We believe the best way to do this is to make DMARC and other open standards accessible to all. Our customers range from small organizations to multinationals, both commercial and governmental. DMARC Advisor has an international track record in Europe for helping customers implement DMARC in the best way possible. Our help is usually valued with a 9 or 10!
Our company was the first European DMARC provider and is the number 1 DMARC vendor in Europe nowadays. DMARC Advisor is the ideal partner for European customers, as our team operates entirely from Europe, and all data is stored and hosted there to comply with GDPR. We are self-funded, focusing on our clients, not investors.
About emailexpert
Emailexpert is Society Of Trusted Email Professionals, a vendor-agnostic community offering a safe and welcoming space for industry veterans and newcomers alike. For over 14 years, it has shared email and deliverability industry news, provided business listings, and connected people and email experts in person and online, with the last four years as a commercial entity. Established in the UK, Emailexpert is a leading force in the realm of email marketing and deliverability. Helping influence changes in the global dynamics of the email infrastructure community with their industry-specific collaborations and expertise, Emailexpert brings practices and knowledge that are empowering to all involved. The organisations works is made possible through its top tier membership program, The Marketing Consortium. This consists of AtData, Halon, The Email Studio, Email Industries, SURBL, DMARC Advisor, Postmastery, SEINō.
Andrew Bonar
emailexpert UK Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn