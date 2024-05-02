Foldscope Instruments Launches Their Newest Microscope: The MicroRealms Projector
The MicroRealms Projector is a 50x-1000x microscope with an embedded projector that fits in your pocket.
The MicroRealms Projector supercharges curiosity – when it only takes seconds to see something under a microscope, every question can spark a whole adventure.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments is excited to announce the launch of its latest microscope, the MicroRealms Projector. The MicroRealms Projector brings the microscopic world to life by projecting microscopy samples from glass slides or MicroRealms sample cards onto any surface. It’s easy to use and portable, making it the perfect for learning about science at home or in the classroom.
— Jim Cybulski – CEO, Foldscope Instruments
The MicroRealm Projector features a high-intensity white LED and borosilicate lens for clear visuals with a magnification range of 50-1000x. It combines user-friendly design elements like a rotary focus knob and long battery life for easy and convenient microscopic explorations.
Key Features of the MicroReam Projector
1. Unique Display Capabilities: The MicroRealm Projector is designed to magnify and project images from MicroRealms cards or glass slides, making microscopic exploration more accessible and collaborative.
2. Advanced Optics: Equipped with a high-intensity white light LED and a borosilicate ball lens, the MicroRealm Projector ensures crystal-clear projection with a magnification range of 50-1000x.
3. User-Friendly Design: The MicroRealm Projector boasts a compact form factor, making it highly portable. It includes a convenient power slider switch and a push button.
4. Focus Adjustability: A rotary knob allows users to fine-tune the focus, ensuring sharp and precise projections.
5. Long Battery Life: Powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery, the MicroRealm Projector delivers an impressive run time of approximately 2 hours.
6. Versatility in Media: The device is compatible with both MicroRealms Cards and standard glass slides.
The MicroRealm Projector is Foldscope’s second kickstarter campaign. In 2016, Foldscope released its Kickstarter for folding paper microscopes, reaching 8,400+ backers. Since then, Foldscope Instruments has distributed over 2 million microscopes across 160 countries. Learn more about their newest campaign on their Kickstarter page.
For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/foldscope/microrealms-projector
Press kit: https://bit.ly/microrealms-projector-press-kit
About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of accessible science tools. Committed to democratizing science education, Foldscope Instruments Inc. develops affordable and innovative tools that inspire curiosity and enable scientific exploration.
Introducing the MicroRealms Projector