Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,892 in the last 365 days.

Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Unveils New Accessories for Enhanced Microscopy Experience

Accesory Lens Kit: Interchangeable lenses

Blank Trading Cards: Explore and collect!

Large Classroom Kit 2.0: 100 units of the Foldscope 2.0 - perfect for large groups and classrooms!

These accessories represent the next evolution in portable microscopy, providing scientists and enthusiasts alike with tools that redefine what is possible in the microscopic realm.”
— James Cybulski, CEO, Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments, Inc., recognized for its contributions to accessible science education, announces the release of new products. These products are aimed at enhancing the experience of using the Foldscope microscope.

Introducing New Accessories for the Foldscope Microscope

Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is expanding its range of microscopy accessories. This lineup includes items designed to improve the functionality of the Foldscope microscope. The accessories are intended to provide additional precision and versatility.

1. Accessory Lens Kit: Enhanced LED Lighting for Foldscope 2.0

The new Accessory Lens Kit, compatible with Foldscope 2.0, features advanced LED lighting. This is designed to improve visibility and detail resolution during microscopic examination.

2. Premium Accessory Pack 2.0 and Mini Accessory Pack: Improved Imaging and Focusing

The Premium Accessory Pack 2.0 and Mini Accessory Pack are intended to offer clearer imaging and more accurate focus adjustment. These packs are compatible with Foldscope 2.0 Classroom packs and Mini Classroom Kits, aiming to enhance the overall observation experience.

3. Blank Specimen Trading Cards: A New Way to Share Microscopic Observations

Foldscope introduces Specimen Slides that also serve as Trading Cards. These are designed for educational and recreational sharing and collecting of microscopic specimens.

4. Large Mini Classroom Kit (100 Foldscope Mini Paper Microscopes): For Group Learning

This kit, containing 100 unassembled Foldscope Minis and 20 Mini Accessory Pouches, is designed to facilitate group learning in diverse settings. It is suitable for a range of ages and experience levels.

“At Foldscope Instruments, Inc., our commitment to innovation knows no bounds. These accessories represent the next evolution in portable microscopy, providing scientists and enthusiasts alike with tools that redefine what is possible in the microscopic realm.”
James Cybulski, CEO, Foldscope Instruments, Inc.

Availability:

The new accessories will be available for purchase starting January 21st 2024 on our official website and authorized retailers.

About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.:

Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a pioneer in democratizing science through innovative, accessible microscopy solutions. Our mission is to empower individuals worldwide to explore, discover, and contribute to the scientific community.

Press Contact: sales@foldscope.com

Paola Moreno-Roman
Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Unveils New Accessories for Enhanced Microscopy Experience

Distribution channels: Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more