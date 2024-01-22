Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Unveils New Accessories for Enhanced Microscopy Experience
These accessories represent the next evolution in portable microscopy, providing scientists and enthusiasts alike with tools that redefine what is possible in the microscopic realm.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments, Inc., recognized for its contributions to accessible science education, announces the release of new products. These products are aimed at enhancing the experience of using the Foldscope microscope.
Introducing New Accessories for the Foldscope Microscope
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is expanding its range of microscopy accessories. This lineup includes items designed to improve the functionality of the Foldscope microscope. The accessories are intended to provide additional precision and versatility.
1. Accessory Lens Kit: Enhanced LED Lighting for Foldscope 2.0
The new Accessory Lens Kit, compatible with Foldscope 2.0, features advanced LED lighting. This is designed to improve visibility and detail resolution during microscopic examination.
2. Premium Accessory Pack 2.0 and Mini Accessory Pack: Improved Imaging and Focusing
The Premium Accessory Pack 2.0 and Mini Accessory Pack are intended to offer clearer imaging and more accurate focus adjustment. These packs are compatible with Foldscope 2.0 Classroom packs and Mini Classroom Kits, aiming to enhance the overall observation experience.
3. Blank Specimen Trading Cards: A New Way to Share Microscopic Observations
Foldscope introduces Specimen Slides that also serve as Trading Cards. These are designed for educational and recreational sharing and collecting of microscopic specimens.
4. Large Mini Classroom Kit (100 Foldscope Mini Paper Microscopes): For Group Learning
This kit, containing 100 unassembled Foldscope Minis and 20 Mini Accessory Pouches, is designed to facilitate group learning in diverse settings. It is suitable for a range of ages and experience levels.
“At Foldscope Instruments, Inc., our commitment to innovation knows no bounds. These accessories represent the next evolution in portable microscopy, providing scientists and enthusiasts alike with tools that redefine what is possible in the microscopic realm.”
James Cybulski, CEO, Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
Availability:
The new accessories will be available for purchase starting January 21st 2024 on our official website and authorized retailers.
About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.:
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a pioneer in democratizing science through innovative, accessible microscopy solutions. Our mission is to empower individuals worldwide to explore, discover, and contribute to the scientific community.
Paola Moreno-Roman
Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
