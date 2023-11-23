Submit Release
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Announces Holiday Gift Ideas: Give the Gift of Curiosity

Holiday Gift Ideas List #1

Holiday Gift Ideas List #2

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments, Inc., a pioneer in portable and affordable microscopy, has just released a curated list of holiday gift ideas designed to inspire explorers of all ages. This year, the spotlight is on our three latest products: the Foldscope 2.0, the Foldscope Mini, and the MicroRealms Explorer Cards (MREC).

Ideal for educators, the Foldscope Classroom Kit (BCK2.0) coupled with the MicroRealms Explorer Cards (MREC) is perfect for engaging young minds because it presents a unique and interactive learning experience for middle school science classes. If you are looking for a gift for an aspiring microbiologist, the recommendation is to get the 2.0 Explorer Kit with 100 blank slides to encourage their journey into the microcosm.

The MicroRealms Explorer Kit & Mini Classroom Kit (MEK & MCK) are ideal gifts for local libraries and STEM clubs. These items serve as potent vehicles to share the love for science within the community. Furthermore, the Foldscope Mini is perfect for someone starting their scientific journey, offering a portable and affordable way to start exploring the beauty of the microscopic world.

In the spirit of giving, Foldscope Instruments, Inc. also offers gift cards, ensuring that last-minute shoppers can still provide a gift that sparks curiosity and joy.

Foldscope Instruments, Inc. has a vibrant online platform called ‘Microcosmos’ where Foldscope users share discoveries and insights. New users can find a wide variety of resources and tutorials on our website www.foldscope.com , designed to enhance their journey into the microcosm. Additionally, we offer two online workshops: Foldscope101 teaches the fundamentals of using a Foldscope, while Foldscope4Educators is tailored for teachers looking to integrate Foldscope into their classrooms, enriching the educational experience.

The complete Foldscope Holiday Gift Ideas list is now available. Embrace the joy of discovery with Foldscope Instruments, Inc. and give the gift of curiosity this season

About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of portable microscopy. Committed to democratizing science education, Foldscope Instruments Inc. develops affordable and accessible tools that inspire curiosity and enable scientific exploration.

