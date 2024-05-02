Evrica Technologies Inc. Pioneers Next-Gen Blockchain Solutions with Beta Launch
MAITLAND , FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a seminal moment in blockchain's commercial application, Evrica Technologies Inc. launches its live beta platform, poised to overhaul the interplay between business enterprises, smart contracts, and web3 interfaces. At the helm is CEO Anna Sarkisyan, who, alongside Capital Q Ventures' financial commitment and select co-investors, is steering Evrica to make blockchain indispensable in modern business practice.
Michael "Q" Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc.
Innovating the Fabric of Business Engagement through Evrica Legal Smart Contracts: Evrica stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation with a unique patented architecture that seamlessly integrates the intricacies of smart contracts with user-centric legal operations. This provides a secure, transparent medium for business transactions. "The launch of Evrica is a transformative event for the blockchain industry, granting businesses the capability to operate with unmatched efficiency and integrity in the WEB3 domain," shares Anna Sarkisyan, CEO of Evrica.
Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., expresses his support: “Our financial commitment and capital partnership with Evrica underscores our belief in disruptive technologies that promise significant advancements in the future of how business is conducted. Evrica's platform is a testament to innovation that aligns perfectly with our commitment to backing ventures that reshape industries.”
A Call to Action for Beta Testing: Shaping the Frontier of Blockchain Technology: Evrica’s commencement of live beta testing is a pivotal stride towards perfecting its platform. The app warmly welcomes thought leaders and industry pioneers to engage in this formative stage, influencing Evrica's ongoing refinement to meet the dynamic needs of the marketplace.
About CEO Anna Sarkisyan
With expertise spanning blockchain and legal technology, Anna Sarkisyan's visionary leadership has cemented Evrica's role as a transformative force in crafting the web3 narrative, evolving in concert with partners like BorderlessDAOs and Equilibrium Startup Lab.
About Capital Q Ventures Inc.:
Capital Q Ventures Inc., since its inception in 2017, has been synonymous with forward-thinking investment strategies. As a vanguard in alternative investments, Capital Q® is a paradigm of value addition and client-centric venture partnership. Capital Q Ventures is a champion for entrepreneurial success, leveraging in-depth industry insights to steer businesses toward their strategic objectives.
Engage with Evrica: Forefront of the Blockchain Business Revolution
Businesses on the brink of blockchain adoption are called to join Evrica's beta testing, an opportunity to experience the avant-garde in business transaction technology. To participate and influence the future trajectory of blockchain in business, please visit https://evrica.app.
Evrica App Demo