National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Treaty Oaks in Granbury, Texas
We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Granbury, offering the best of both worlds – small-town living and the vibrancy of nearby Dallas and Fort Worth.”GRANBURY, TEXAS, US, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Treaty Oaks in Granbury, Texas.
Treaty Oaks is a new community south of Granbury which is situated along the banks of the Brazos River and an hour southwest of Fort Worth and 1-1/2 hours southwest of Dallas. National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes start in the $200s with sizes ranging from 1,510 to 3,005 square feet. NHC is offering six available floor plans of one-and-two-story homes featuring 4-5 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 2-car garages.
Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open floor plans. These contemporary designs present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus walk-in closets, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Granbury, which offers the best of both worlds – small-town living and the vibrancy of nearby Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with up to $8,000 toward closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.
Nestled in the heart of Texas Hill Country and on the banks of the Brazos River, Granbury’s historic downtown, scenic lakefront, and vibrant cultural scene offers homebuyers abundant opportunities in a small-town atmosphere with easy proximity to world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. Also nearby are Mambrino Elementary, Granbury Middle, and Granbury High Schools. Historic Granbury is alive year-round with festivals, lake activities, and cultural events.
Treaty Oaks is located at 7100 Treaty Oaks Blvd. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by calling 817-631-4553 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strateNationalgies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
