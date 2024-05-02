Arkansas Health Care Association Celebrates Recent Graduates in Medication Assistant – Certified Training Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (March 14, 2024) — The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) announces the most recent graduates of its Medication Assistant – Certified (MA-C) training program from the Fort Smith and Jonesboro areas. Completion of this program allows certified nursing assistants (CNAs) to take on more responsibilities, supporting registered nurses and other licensed health care providers.

The MA-C Program offers certified nursing assistants (CNAs) 102 hours of specialized training, both clinically and in a classroom setting. Among other things, this training helps ensure that medications are administered safely, which is vital to patient care and family trust.

Graduating students and their placements are as follows:

April Beck - The Green House Cottages of Belle Meade

Alora Brewer - Apple Creek Health and Rehab

Britney Brewer - Apple Creek Health and Rehab

Iris Bromley - Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab

Veronica Chance - Three Rivers Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Patricia Clark - Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab

Jennifer Crabtree - Corning Therapy and Living Center

Brittany Crowe - Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Christy Doss - Alma Nursing and Rehab

Luke Douthit - Apple Creek Health and Rehab

Shyanne Farmer - Hampton Place Healthcare

Codi Godfrey - Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Ruby Juarez - The Maples Health and Rehabilitation

Patricia Osborne - Ashton Place Health and Rehab

Samantha Parker - Greenhurst Nursing Center

Angela Siggers - River Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center

Tanner Stein - Johnson County Health and Rehab

Elizabeth Stovall - The Green House Cottages of Belle Meade

Devain Teem - Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Shianna Traywick - Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab

Corianne Warner - Ashton Place Health and Rehab

Aubry Williams - Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation

Lane Whitby - Ashton Place Health and Rehab

“We value the quality of care we give to the residents of our long-term care facilities, and this is a perfect example of our commitment to elevate our work,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “We’re very proud of these MA-Cs and are confident that each of them will make a profound impact on the folks they serve across the state.”

Admission into the program requires participants to have held a CNA license in Arkansas’ certified nurse aide registry for a minimum of one year, have at least one year of full-time experience as a CNA in the state and be currently employed at a designated partner facility. All participants must also have received a high school diploma or equivalent education and have successfully completed a literacy and reading comprehension screening process.

For more information on the program, visit ARHealthCare.com. Click here to view a photo of these graduates.