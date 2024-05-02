Manila Healthcare Center breaks ground on new Manila Nursing Center

Manila, Ark. (May 1, 2024) — Manila Healthcare Center broke ground this morning on the Manila Nursing Center in Manila, Ark. Located along Highway 18, this 84-bed facility will offer skilled nursing, as well as inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services to surrounding communities.

"Today, we witnessed the beginning of a steadfast commitment to quality care for our state’s long-term care residents," said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. "With the opening of this center, Manila residents will be able to experience the exceptional level of service that has come to be expected at our member facilities. We’re extremely proud to begin that important work today."

Several community leaders were in attendance, including Manila Mayor Tracey Reinhart.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment for us,” said William Straw, administrator for Manila Healthcare Center. “This center represents our commitment to elevating health care standards, ensuring that everyone who walks through our doors receives the best we have to offer in terms of compassion, dignity and meaningful connection.”

The 48,500-square-foot center will be managed by Credence Health Care based in Augusta, Ark. The center will offer private rooms for all residents, a state-of-the-art memory care unit, spacious day room and activity areas and a variety of outdoor areas, gardening and yard games.

Click here for photos from the event.