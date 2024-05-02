Arkansas Health Care Association Celebrates Recent Graduates of Administrator-In-Training Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (April 9, 2024) — The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) announced the latest graduates of the Administrator-In-Training (AIT) Program. Offered annually by the Arkansas Health Care Foundation, the Administrator-In-Training Program prepares the next generation of leaders to serve with excellence in Arkansas' long-term care and nursing home facilities.

The 20 graduates of the most recent AIT class attended courses and hands-on instruction from October 2023 to February 2024. The program requires participants to complete 640 hours of specialized training, including 72 hours of classroom instruction and 568 hours of facility-based education under the guidance of a certified Preceptor.

Upon completion of the program, all graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Association of Long-Term Care Administrator Boards (NAB) examination and state licensure examination.

The most recent AIT Program graduates are:

Sarena Adcox (Batesville)

Heather Allen (Searcy)

Brandon Autry (Hot Springs)

Jennifer Begley (Mountain Home)

Brandy Cagle (Fort Smith)

Ashley Dipley (Rogers)

Nancy Durgin (De Queen)

Brittany Gray (Prescott)

Jenni Hernandez (Sherwood)

Latoya Jones (Russellville)

Stephanie Love (Fairfield Bay)

Faith Matos (Jacksonville)

Lexie McPherson (Little Rock)

Mary Mullins (Harrisburg)

Candice Nicholson (Jacksonville)

Bhumika Patel (Brinkley)

Regina Price (Mountain View)

Herbie Robinson (Jacksonville)

Melissa Robinson (Crossett)

Robin Sharp (Van Buren)

Matthew Shults (Little Rock)

Jamie Taylor (Fort Smith)

Felicia Thompson (Glenwood)

Vearlynn Thompson (Texarkana)

Carrie Womble (Cabot)

AHCA Executive Director Rachel Bunch said it's fitting that the announcement of the latest class of AIT Program graduates comes after Careers in Aging Week, which began March 25, 2024.

"This program continues to elevate the level of care in Arkansas' nursing homes and long-term care facilities," Bunch said. "By equipping our future administrators with the skills they need to adhere to the highest standards, the AIT Program ensures these graduates are prepared to lead with excellence and compassion, promising a bright future for long-term care across our state."

Created as a non-profit foundation by the AHCA in 2003, the Arkansas Health Care Foundation establishes continuing education programs for the long-term care profession in Arkansas. The primary purpose of these programs is to provide support to front-line caregivers and nursing home administrators, helping them deliver the highest quality of care for nursing home residents throughout the state.

Some students audited the program, undergoing the classroom instruction portion of the program only. For more information on the program, visit ARHealthCare.com.

Click here to view a photo of the most recent AIT Program graduates.