Alabama Recognizes Hartzell Engine Tech Export Activity
The high-performing companies we’re honoring are finding success on a global stage, and I want to ensure they are showcased as role models within the state’s business community.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently honored Hartzell Engine Tech and four other Alabama companies for their accomplishments in selling products in marketplaces throughout the world. Gov. Ivey awarded Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley a 2024 Governor’s Trade Excellence Award at a ceremony held at the state capitol.
Additionally, she proclaimed May as World Trade Month in the state of Alabama.
“The high-performing companies we’re honoring are finding success on a global stage, and I want to ensure they are showcased as role models within the state’s business community,” said the governor. Hartzell Engine Tech is a Montgomery-based firm offering a portfolio of brands that provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the General Aviation industry. Alabama’s exports have been surging in recent years, increasing 43 percent in value since 2020. Last year, Alabama exports totaled $27.4 billion, eclipsing the previous annual record set in 2022.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech is a leader in aviation, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for aircraft enthusiasts. The company offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to https://hartzell.aero/.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, Hartzell Engine Tech and Quality Aircraft Accessories. For more information visit https://hartzellaviation.com/.
