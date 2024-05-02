Submit Release
Governor Ivey Commends Legislature for Answering Her Call to Establish Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, upon the Legislature’s approval of the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences, issued the following statement:

“The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences is coming to Demopolis! Students from all over Alabama will soon benefit from an education at this specialty high school and then go on to bolster our healthcare workforce. The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences is yet another way our state is leading the nation in innovative education solutions.

“I commend Sen. Bobby Singleton, Rep. Cynthia Almond, Sen. Gerald Allen, Rep. A.J. McCampbell, Pro Tem Greg Reed, Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter and members of the Legislature who supported this important project. I also greatly appreciate the community support from Demopolis and for the support of healthcare systems and hospitals across our state. Investing in the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences is an investment in education, our healthcare workforce and the future of Alabama.” – Governor Kay Ivey

