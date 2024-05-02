Assistant Secretary Harris Travels to California to Highlight the Importance of Securing America’s Supply Chains to Support U.S. Competitiveness, Jobs, and Communities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - On May 4, 2024, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Grant T. Harris will attend the 2024 Silverado Annual Summit in Rutherford, California, where he will highlight work that the U.S. Department of Commerce is doing to strengthen and secure America’s supply chains and bolster the global competitiveness of U.S. industry across sectors.

During the summit, leaders from across the private and public sectors will engage on topics that include analyzing geopolitical risks and preparing for global challenges, securing supply chains for critical minerals and advanced technologies, assessing the cybersecurity threat landscape, and utilizing trade policy as a tool to meet domestic and global clean energy ambitions.

In a fireside chat, Assistant Secretary Harris will underscore efforts that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Supply Chain Center is leading to get ahead of supply chain challenges and efficiently respond to supply chain disruptions. He will also emphasize the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to creating resilient American supply chains that encourage economic growth, support a vital domestic manufacturing capacity, maintain America’s competitive edge in research and development, and create well-paying jobs.

Information on the summit is available at: https://web.cvent.com/event/29bd0363-3913-4527-ba8d-fbda7e8752ff/summary.

For Assistant Secretary Harris' media availability, please email publicaffairs@trade.gov.



About the Supply Chain Center

The Supply Chain Center, housed within the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Industry and Analysis (I&A) unit, facilitates collaboration across the U.S. government and industry to proactively address supply chain challenges and integrate industry expertise and data analytics to develop innovative supply chain risk assessment tools. The Center supports U.S. businesses in building resilient supply chains, helps industries prevent and respond to disruptions, and collaborates with international partners on mutual supply chain priorities.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.



