Tourism AI Network Founder Sounds the Alarm on AI Adoption and Integration Following Speaking Tour
If Canada is to harness the potential of AI and use it to maximize benefits for Canadians business, AI education and more formal and strategic adoption needs to be prioritized.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a recent speaking tour across Western Canada, Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network, calls for more deliberate and faster AI adoption within Canada’s business community.
— Peter Pilarski, Founder
Pilarski's discussions with business leaders and industry groups have emphasized the urgency of embracing AI to maintain competitive advantage, ensure sustainable growth and not have Canadians businesses fall further behind with respect to AI adoption and integration when compared to their US and international counterparts.
Pilarski’s observations, based on his own in-depth research, as well as conversations with business leaders, is that many small and medium sized Canadian businesses are just coming to terms with artificial intelligence and its potential impacts on the business environment.
He believes that it’s crucial for Canadian business leaders to shift assertively towards more formal AI implementation, since the technology is evolving rapidly and dramatically impacting the global business landscape.
"The path to AI adoption is complex and takes time, yet it holds immense potential for transformative impacts across industries,” said Pilarski. “Having spoken to hundreds of Canadian business leaders about AI in the past couple months, it has become clear to me that Canadian AI adoption amongst small and medium sized businesses is happening slowly and informally. If Canada is to harness the potential of AI and use it to maximize benefits for Canadians business, AI education and more formal and strategic adoption needs to be prioritized."
Tourism AI Network is spearheading initiatives to overcome these barriers by facilitating a deeper understanding and strategic adoption of AI technologies. The organization advocates for a balanced approach that considers ethical implications, societal needs, and technological benefits. By approaching AI in an educational and collaborative way, the Network aims to set businesses up for success as they start to evaluate AI and AI implementation.
"We have seen the studies and commentary from the Bank of Canada with respect to the dramatic decline in Canadian productivity over recent decades," continued Pilarski. "AI gives Canadian businesses an opportunity to reverse this trend and to improve Canada’s relative position compared to our G7 counterparts, but it will be up to individual businesses to make it happen. It has been positive for me to see senior business leaders show a keen interest in AI technologies as a way to solve business challenges, but we need to move quickly from interest to action to seize the opportunity. "
The Tourism AI Network urges media, industry experts, and the business community to get more publicly vocal about the future of AI in our society and recent challenges related to productivity in Canada.
“AI is going to be the most transformative force to impact Canadians and the Canadian business community in decades,” emphasized Pilarski. “We need to raise the alarm on productivity and have many more public discussions about the role that AI can plan in improving Canada’s metrics.”
For more information about the Tourism AI Network and its initiatives in AI, please visit the Tourism AI Network website.
Peter Pilarski, Founder
Tourism AI Network
+14038368249 ext.
peter@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram