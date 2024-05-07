Catalis Recognized with ESRI Special Achievement Award for Ohio Technology Initiative
The award recognition underscores Catalis' dedication to innovation and leadership in leveraging cutting-edge GIS technology for impactful solutions.
This is a testament to our commitment to partnering with our clients to drive innovation and leverage advanced technology, enhancing service delivery for government agencies and citizens alike.”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Administration’s Ohio Geographically Referenced Information Program (OGRIP), has been honored with the prestigious ESRI Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award. The award recognition underscores Catalis' dedication to innovation and leadership in leveraging cutting-edge GIS technology for impactful solutions. Catalis is a leading national provider of software and payment solutions to all levels of government.
— Steven Ashbacher
The Ohio Statewide Parcel Map project, spearheaded by Catalis in partnership with OGRIP, represents a groundbreaking initiative aimed at creating a standardized process for aggregating parcel map and assessment data from each of Ohio's 88 counties. Through intergovernmental cooperation, innovative strategies, and the utilization of ESRI's GIS technology, the project has achieved remarkable outcomes that have set new standards in data aggregation and accessibility.
"We are truly honored to receive the ESRI SAG Award for our collaborative efforts with OGRIP on the Ohio Statewide Parcel Map project," said Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to partnering with our clients to drive innovation and leverage advanced technology, enhancing service delivery for government agencies and citizens alike."
Catalis provides comprehensive Real Estate and Personal Property Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) solutions, coupled with seamlessly integrated GIS capabilities. The partnership with OGRIP illustrates how Catalis continues to empower government agencies across the United States and Canada to modernize operations and engage citizens through innovative digital solutions.
About Catalis: Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information about Catalis and its suite of government solutions, please visit catalisgov.com.
Eric Johnson
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn