ICC Shares Smart Tips for Consumers Ahead of Spring Moving Season

Chicago, IL - With peak moving season starting in Illinois, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is urging residents to research moving companies before packing any boxes.





"A quick online search or call to the ICC can go a long way toward protecting residents from falling victim to moving scams", said ICC's Chief of Police Ruben Ramirez. "Spring is a popular time to move, but unfortunately, this also can mean an uptick in predatory or rouge movers. The ICC is here to offer resources to help Illinoisans vet potential movers and avoid the financial and emotional toll of a move gone wrong."





Intrastate moving companies in Illinois must be licensed with the ICC. Consumers can check to see if an intrastate household goods mover is properly licensed to operate in Illinois and view the number of complaints filed against each company on the ICC website . This information can also be obtained by calling 217-782-6448.









Check to see if the moving company is licensed by the ICC to operate in Illinois.

Do not rely on mobile apps alone to select and schedule your movers.

Ask the mover to visit your home. If you can, show them the contents of every room, closet, garage, etc. you want moved, and talk about what they can expect at the new home.

Request a written estimate. A written quote is not binding, but it will give you a reasonable expectation of what you'll be required to pay on moving day.

Discuss your options for loss and damage protection. Get it in writing.

Be prepared to pay 110 percent of the written estimate on moving day. If the estimate was too low, the mover cannot hold your goods if you pay the written estimate, plus an additional 10 percent.

If a mover offers ‘freebies' (cartons, tape, etc.) ask questions up front to avoid surprises later.

Start your search at least six weeks ahead of your move.

Throughout the year, ICC Police Officers are on patrol to issue administrative citations for violations ranging from operating without a household goods license to driving on a suspended license. ICC police will be increasing patrols in various areas across the state in the coming weeks to ensure movers are in compliance with state law.





Consumers wishing to file a complaint against an intrastate household goods mover may do so here





Read the ICC's complete list of recommendations for hiring a household goods mover. Los consejos

también están disponibles en español.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.












