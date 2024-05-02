Secretariat under EU4Energy launches VAT legislation workshop for Moldova's energy market

On April 26th, the Energy Community Secretariat, as part of the technical assistance under the EU4Energy governance project, conducted a kick-off workshop on "Technical Assistance in Transposition of VAT Legislation Related to Energy Markets in the Republic of Moldova." This workshop is a significant step towards advancing Moldova's alignment with European Union standards and fostering sustainable growth within the energy sector.

The workshop, attended by stakeholders from various sectors including policymakers, industry professionals, and regulatory bodies, focused on providing valuable insights and guidance on aligning Moldovan VAT legislation with European Union standards. It served as an essential platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration to enhance the energy sector's efficiency and compliance with international best practices.

Key highlights of the workshop included presentations on:

Upcoming assistance in aligning Moldovan fiscal framework with the EU relevant acquis, offered under the current assignment

EU VAT legislation for the energy sector, covering the supply of gas, electricity, and services.

Results from the gap analysis of the Moldovan Fiscal Code against the EU VAT Directive in aspects related to network energy.

The Secretariat remains dedicated to supporting Moldova's journey towards EU standards in the energy sector, in line with the EU4Energy governance project's commitment to fostering sustainable energy development.

The EU4Energy Governance Project is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the Energy Community Secretariat.

