Maryland State Police Increasing Patrols, DUI Enforcement Efforts For Cinco de Mayo Weekend

May 2, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to drive responsibly ahead of Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In anticipation of an increase in impaired drivers throughout the weekend, all 23 State Police barracks, across Maryland, will ramp up enforcement efforts to combat distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving. Troopers at each barrack, as well as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) Team will conduct statewide DUI saturation patrols and high-visibility enforcement, which are designed to help deter motorists from participating in dangerous, unlawful driving behaviors.

A portion of the costs associated with the increased enforcement efforts will be paid through the impaired driving saturation funds provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Maryland State Troopers will be using a variety of patrol initiatives throughout Cinco de Mayo to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents, and take appropriate enforcement actions when violations are observed that threaten the safety of motorists.

Along with saturation patrols, some of the initiatives planned by State Police include:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 13, 50, 301, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, on average, 169 lives are lost as a result of impaired driving and over 2,900 are injured. Over the past five years in Maryland, nearly 800 people have lost their lives in a crash involving an impaired driver. There are many ways to prevent these tragedies including rideshare services, taxis, designating a sober driver or public transportation.

Plan ahead and get home safely this Cinco de Mayo weekend, Maryland.

