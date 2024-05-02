IRM’s Maiden Board Visit to Nairobi, Kenya: Empowering Risk Management Education Across Africa

The purpose of this visit is to showcase the strategic commitment of the IRM and the East Africa Regional Group to the risk management profession in Africa.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is embarking on a significant milestone in its globalisation strategy with a forthcoming Board visit to Kenya. The purpose of this visit is to showcase the strategic commitment of the IRM and the East Africa Regional Group to the risk management profession in Africa.The Board will also meet key stakeholders in Kenya as it seeks to build strategic alliances and partnerships with professional and academic institutions. There will also be discussions with policy makers in a bid to enhance risk management within the public sector – a key area of focus and expertise within the IRM.This initiative is timely, historic, and holds immense importance for businesses, society, and the economy in Africa. The IRM Board has also recently appointed Charity Mandiopera, Senior Credit Risk Officer at ZB Financial Holdings Limited (Zimbabwe).Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of the IRM says:“In Africa businesses face diverse and often volatile operating environments, effective risk management is essential for survival and growth. IRM plays a crucial role in this regard by providing tailored education and resources to businesses and individuals, enabling them to identify, assess, and mitigate risks efficiently, whilst developing risk intelligent leaders of the future.IRM qualifications hold significant importance for risk managers and companies, as they provide internationally recognised standards and best practices in risk management. By equipping professionals with these qualifications, IRM enhances the capacity of individuals and organisations to navigate complex risk landscapes with confidence and expertise.By adopting robust risk management practices supported by IRM qualifications, businesses can enhance their resilience, ensuring continuity in operations even amidst disruptions.”Dorothy Maseke, Deputy Chair IRM adds:“IRM has a formidable presence across the African continent, leveraging a dedicated team of experts and seasoned risk managers from our Regional Groups. These groups serve as bastions of risk management excellence, fostering education, best practice dissemination, networking opportunities, and professional advancement throughout the region.Additionally, integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into risk management strategies not only safeguards against reputational damage but also attracts investment and enhances long-term sustainability. By empowering businesses to manage risks effectively, IRM will contribute to economic stability, job creation, and societal development across Africa, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and prosperity.”IRM’s commitment to Africa is underscored by a multifaceted approach:1. Providing dynamic forums for local members and stakeholders to convene regularly.2. Cultivating and disseminating innovative risk management expertise through a rich suite of education, seminars, thought leadership and knowledge-sharing platforms.3. Establishing strategic alliances with like-minded entities, including businesses and academic institutions, both locally and internationally, to fortify IRM’s mission.4. Engaging constructively with governmental and regulatory bodies to shape risk management policies.5. Catalysing the expansion of our regional membership base to ensure broader industry representation and collaboration.6. Extending unwavering support to local students undertaking IRM examinations, nurturing the next generation of risk management professionals.Other regions such as West, Southern and Central Africa will be included in the wider expansion of the IRM in Africa. The growth and expansion strategy in Africa will be supported by Regional Groups operating across these regions.IRM Regional Groups in Africa:- The East Africa Regional Group, led by Catherine Nyaga-Mbithi and Sospeter Thiga, serves as a linchpin for risk professionals across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.Other Secretariat members are Eunice Murage, Dr William Mwiti, Caroline Gathii, Ian Mugisha and Audrey Onsomu. Former Secretariat member Carol Ouko-Misiko sits on the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report Committee.- Nigeria, Chaired by Robert Mbonu IRMCert.- South Africa, under the stewardship of Zanele Makhubu.- Zimbabwe, led by Margaret Mukurazhizha and supported by Tafireyi Nyamazana and Godknows Madziva, addresses the unique risk challenges of its region.Each Regional Group operates with distinct initiatives and focus areas, meticulously designed to address the nuanced needs of the local risk management community. These collective efforts demonstrate IRM’s clear commitment towards fortifying Africa's risk management landscape, improving business resilience and benefitting society.Find out more: www.theirm.org