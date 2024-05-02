MDC virtual program reveals latest findings of cutting-edge copperhead research project May 10

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The eastern copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix) is Missouri’s most common venomous snake. Yet this reclusive species still holds many mysteries. To gain more insight into these often-misunderstood creatures, researchers are conducting an ongoing study of copperheads at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. They’re multi-year research continues to uncover new and interesting facts.

The public can learn about the latest findings directly from the person heading up the study, Dr. Ben Jellen, at a special Copperheads at Powder Valley Study Update virtual presentation, Friday, May 10, from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Jellen will discuss the newest discoveries made during six years of copperhead research on the grounds of Powder Valley and adjoining properties. Using transmitters, Dr. Jellen has been able to track movements of snakes during their active months, as well as when, where, and how long they hibernated. Listeners will discover the trials and tribulations that these snakes face in their everyday lives.

Dr. Jellen will explain how the snakes were outfitted with their transmitters and the surprises the data reveals about their movements. He’ll also provide some natural history, behavior, and fun facts about these elusive and misunderstood creatures.

The Copperheads at Powder Valley Study Update virtual program is free, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46b. The presentation is open to all ages.

This program will take place on the virtual meeting platform Webex. The link for the program will be sent out to registered participants one week before the program, as well as one day before the program.

