MDC's Shoal Creek Center plans virtual and in-person snake programs at the end of May

JOPLIN, Mo. – Snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals. That’s unfortunate because underneath a snake’s frightful reputation is an animal that performs valuable pest-control services for humans and, except for a few venomous species, is relatively harmless.

People can learn more about snakes at two upcoming programs put on by the staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. On May 28, the Shoal Creek staff will conduct a virtual program, “Snakes of Missouri Webinar,” from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. People interested in this program can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199895

On May 31, from 6-7:30 p.m., people can register for an in-person program, “Snakes Alive!” This program will be at the Shoal Creek Center, which is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199896

At both programs, MDC staff will discuss the characteristics of the snake species that are found in Missouri and the benefits these reptiles provide. They will also discuss how to identify venomous from non-venomous snakes.

Though these programs are free, registration is required. (For the virtual program, people must register so a program link can be sent to them.) Register for either program through the links provided above.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.