Learn to fish the Big Muddy for catfish with MDC in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in learning to fish for catfish on the Missouri River using alternative methods -- such as trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines -- to a free two-day clinic on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, in the Blue Springs area.

The “Big Muddy Alternative Methods Catfish Clinic on the Missouri River” will start Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs with an orientation session to learn all about building various types of set lines and how to use them to target blue, flathead, and channel catfish.

Participants and staff will then go out on the Missouri River Saturday afternoon in MDC boats to set trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines for catfish. Participants will have time to eat lunch between the orientation session and the time on the river. Please bring snacks and water, and dress appropriately for the weather. The morning will likely be cool and the afternoon will likely be hot. The day will end about 8 p.m.

Participants and staff will then meet again Sunday morning at 8 a.m. at Burr Oak Woods to head back to Missouri River to collect fish caught overnight. Staff will then demonstrate how to clean catfish for eating. The day will end about 12:30 p.m.

This program is appropriate for adults and families with children nine years of age and older. MDC will provide all equipment including life vests for each person. Participants are welcome to bring their own Coast-Guard-approved life vest if they prefer. Life vests will be required to be worn on MDC boats at all times. This program is dependent on safe weather and river conditions. Participants will be contacted if conditions are not acceptable on the weekend of the event.

This is a two-day clinic and participants must commit to both days. Registration is required. Seating is limited and only registered participants may attend. For more information and to register, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200796.