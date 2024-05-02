TIME100 Health Highlights StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry
Our inclusion tells the world depression must be taken seriously”KAMPALA, UGANDA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their inaugural issue of TIME100 Health, TIME has highlighted the work of Sean Mayberry, the founder and CEO of StrongMinds, a nonprofit organization scaling depression treatment primarily in Africa for impoverished populations.
The full list and related tributes appear in the May 13, 2024 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 3, and now at time.com/time100health. The list recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals in health.
“I am honored that TIME has chosen to recognize our accomplishments,” said Mayberry. StrongMinds was founded in 2013 and has since treated over 500,000 individuals - mostly women in Africa - through the use of interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G). StrongMinds’ innovative model of treatment utilizes lay community members who are trained to lead group therapy sessions with their peers.
“Our inclusion tells the world depression must be taken seriously,” said Mayberry. “Mental health is health. It’s really that simple.” Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, but 75 percent of the people experiencing it in low- and -middle income countries do not receive any treatment.
“We’re now showing the entire world that depression treatment can and must be delivered to every single person that needs it. We hope that people are inspired by our inclusion in TIME100 Health and that they join us in ensuring everyone has access to the mental health care they need and deserve.”
StrongMinds works with community members to deploy its model of depression treatment throughout Africa and in the United States. StrongMinds works with Ministries of Health and Education, schools, universities, non-profit partners and within prisons to assist people experiencing depression. Its method of treatment has been proven effective, with 80 percent of clients remaining depression free six months after treatment.
