Auditor Fitzpatrick begins review of Stone County Developmental Disability Board

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will take a closer look at how the Stone County Developmental Disability Board is using taxpayer funds to provide services to individuals with disabilities. Fitzpatrick announced today that his office officially started an audit of the board on April 29.

"The board is spending taxpayer money and it is imperative that each and every dollar is used appropriately and for its intended purpose of providing services to individuals with disabilities," said Fitzpatrick. "We will take a thorough look at how the board operates with a focus on making sure their funding decisions are in line with their statutory obligations."

The Stone County Developmental Disability Board is one of many such boards across the state. Counties have the ability to create these boards, sometimes referred to as Senate Bill 40 boards, to serve a community need. The boards are allowed to collect taxes to operate residential facilities and provide services and assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities. The Stone County Developmental Disability Board was created after voters in Stone County passed a developmental disability board tax levy in 2016. Since that time, the board has provided direct services, as well as funding for local nonprofit organizations providing services on its behalf, to Stone County residents who have developmental disabilities.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the Stone County Developmental Disability Board to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.