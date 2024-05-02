Crack Seal Program to Begin May 7

Beginning Tuesday, May 7, City contractors will begin work across Lawrence for the City’s Crack Seal Program. This yearly program facilitates preventative maintenance on streets that have been identified for crack sealing.

Crack sealing is a preservation treatment process in which hot sealant is applied to cracks in pavement to prevent water intrusion, thus extending the life of our roadways.

Crews will perform crack sealing work continuously through the week, Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM, to complete the list of identified streets. In each work location, various temporary lane closures will occur on the day of scheduled work to allow the mobile crack sealing work to be performed. This work will continue through mid-June, pending weather or other delays.

The 2024 Crack Seal Program map (PDF) is available to view online. Please be mindful of crews and reduce speed in areas where work is being performed.

For more information on construction projects and traffic alterations in Lawrence, visit lawrenceks.org/construction.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.