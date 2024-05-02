Three Cheers for Three Years of Ferrari Trento at FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX
As Miami gears up for its third annual Formula 1® Grand Prix, the Official Toast is to shower the Magic City with Italian style
Miami is a thrilling place that pulses with excitement and enjoyment throughout the year, yet the impact that Formula 1® brings to this Magic City is palpable. It inspires us, too.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formula 1® races into town this weekend for its third Grand Prix, which promises to be as spectacular as ever, with revelers inside and outside Hard Rock Stadium toasting to excellence in motorsports all weekend long.
— Matteo Lunelli, CEO and President of Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento, the official toast of Formula 1®, invites fans to celebrate all over town with the same sparkling wine the champions will spray on the podium on Sunday.
Ferrari Trento President & CEO Matteo Lunelli comments, “Miami is a thrilling place that pulses with excitement and enjoyment throughout the year, yet the impact that Formula 1® brings to this Magic City is palpable. It inspires us, too. Florida has become our #1 market in the USA, and sales of our sparkling wine continue to grow here. Our partnership with Formula 1®, now in its fourth year, is a shared celebration of excellence in motorsports and of the tremendous fan base that this sport – and this city – can draw.”
Locals and visitors can toast all weekend long with the official sparkling wine at Miami hot spots such as The Four Seasons, Klaw Restaurant & Rooftop, Casa Tua, Villa Versace, and Cecconi's at Soho House.
Renowned restaurant Langosteria (Milan and Paris) will host a pop-up on Thursday and Friday at the Raleigh, where Ferrari Trento’s top wine, Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore Trentodoc, will be served. Langosteria is scheduled to open a permanent Miami Beach location in 2026.
Also on Friday, Ferrari Trento, is toasting to the excitement at The Webster South Beach with a special aperitivo party. Guests can enjoy a selection of the winery’s premium sparkling wines. This event is open to the public.
On Friday and Saturday, select Total Wine & More stores will serve Ferrari’s award-winning sparkling wines and Spris Artisan Pizza from the famous Spris Ape mobile pizza oven. Fans looking to create their own winning podium moments can head to Total Wine’s Aventura location on Saturday for photos with an Instagram-worthy replica of winners’ circle podium.
Ferrari Trento will also be the toast of several private parties, on sea and on land, such as the Sports Illustrated kick-off celebration on Thursday at The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller. This event, co-hosted by Aston Martin Aramco Formula One and Authentic Brands Group CEO and Chairman Jamie Salter, will include a panel discussion featuring Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.
For those planning viewing parties at home, Total Wine is selling podium Jeroboams of Ferrari Trentodoc, the bottles sprayed by the winning drivers. With three liters of sparkling wine inside, this bottle can serve a party of about 30 people. A very special Ferrari F1 Edition MIAMI bottle is also available at stores through the Miami metro area and online at vinporter.com
WHEN / WHERE:
Thursday, May 2nd and Friday, May 3rd
Langosteria pop-up at the Raleigh
1775 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Friday, May 3rd: 4pm-7pm
Total Wine Boca Raton
5050 Town Center Circle
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Friday, May 3rd: 4:30pm
The Webster store
1220 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Saturday, May 4th: 2pm-5pm
Total Wine Pinecrest
8851 SW 136th Street
Miami, FL 33176
Saturday, May 4th: 2pm-5pm
Total Wine Aventura
19925 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33180
For more information about Ferrari Trento, the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®, visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en/ferrari-f1/
Contacts:
Anna Bertolini, a.bertolini@gruppolunelli.it
Erica Nonni, erica@nonnimarketing.com
Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of TrentoDoc and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
Erica Nonni
Nonni Strategic Marketing LLC
+1 908-455-0755
