We Are Now Testing New Features for Our Online Case Assistance Request Form

On May 2, 2024, the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) sent out this stakeholder message:

We are currently testing a new format for our DHS Form 7001, Request for Case Assistance, as well as new features for uploading documents and checking on the status of your request. We made these changes in response to customer feedback, with the aim of making the process easier to understand and use for anyone seeking our help.

For the next few weeks, we will be closely monitoring the user experience of this form and the new features. It will not affect how we process your case once you submit your case assistance request. We invite you to send us your feedback during this testing phase.

What’s New

A simpler, cleaner online DHS Form 7001 page with an easy link to our Tips for Submitting a Case Assistance Request

No more accordion sections! You can track your progress and see alerts about entering important information.

A new tab where you can upload requested documents after submitting the DHS Form 7001.

A new tab where you can check the status of your case assistance request after you submit it.

Your CIS Ombudsman Request Number appears on the confirmation page after you submit the form.

If You Run into Problems or Have Feedback

If you have problems while submitting an online DHS Form 7001 or would like to share feedback on the new features, please contact us at cisombudsman@hq.dhs.gov. Please include screenshots of the error message(s) you receive as they will help us troubleshoot the issue. We monitor this inbox during our regular business hours. Please give us at least two business days to respond.

More Information

Go to our How to Submit a Case Assistance Request page for the most up-to-date information on requesting our help.